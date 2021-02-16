Meghalaya Govt Further Slashes Petrol-Diesel Prices

The Meghalaya government has further reduced the price of petrol and diesel in the state by Rs 5.4 and Rs 5.1 per litre respectively.

The decision came amidst a strike by owners and drivers of commercial vehicles due to the increasing prices of the same. CM Conrad Sangma said that that the government has been collecting tax from petrol and diesel which has helped in generating revenue for the state.

“However inspite of state facing financial constraint, the government will reduce the VAT for petrol from 31.62 per cent or Rs 17.60 per litre to 20 per cent or Rs 15 per litre. The VAT on diesel has been reduced from 22.59 percent or Rs 12.50 per litre to 12 per cent or Rs 9 per litre,” Sangma said, while informing by reducing the VAT, the price of petrol in Shillong will come down from Rs 91.26 to Rs 85.86 per litre while the price of diesel will come down from Rs 84.23 to Rs 79.13 per litre,” he said.

In addition to the previous rebate of Rs. 2 per litre, Government has decided to reduce the petrol price further by Rs.5.4 per litre and diesel by Rs. 5.1 per litre to offer relief to consumers of #Meghalaya with slight variations in other Districts. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) February 16, 2021

After the price reduction, petrol now cost Rs 85.86 per litre and diesel Rs 79.13 per litre in the state.

However as for Ri-bhoi district, petrol will cost Rs 84.77 per litre and diesel Rs 78.00 per litre.

The Meghalaya government had recently reduced the price of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre each.