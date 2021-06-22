NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya Govt Targets 50K Covid Jabs Per Day

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

With procurement of one lakh doses, Meghalaya government aims to vaccinate 30,000 to 50,000 people every day.

As per reports, the state is expected to receive another two lakh Covid vaccines soon.

More than 80,000 people have been vaccinated in the state between the age group pf 18-44 years.

A total of 6,03,939 citizens have been vaccinated in the state so far.

A total of 5,28,722 fist dose and 75,217 second doses have been administered.

The positivity rate in the last seven days has been 10.28% with 3,096 cases out of 30,117 tests conducted throughout the state.

The fatality rate across the state during the last seven days was 1.486%.

