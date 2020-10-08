Meghalaya Health Minister’s Residence Turns Micro-Containment Zone

The residence of Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek has been turned into a micro-containment zone after his 25-year-old daughter tested COVID-19 positive. While confirming the report, the Health Minister said his house at RR Colony has been turned into a micro Containment Area after his daughter has tested positive.

He, however, mentioned that his daughter is keeping well but has been kept in isolation at his residence. Hek, is presently in Delhi to meet the Union Minister Home Minister Amit Shah, and other ministers. Hek is expected to return in a few days as the health Minister went to Delhi to discuss various issues with the center which include the HNLC issue, GHADC issue apart from other issues related to the health department.

