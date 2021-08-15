Meghalaya Home Minister Resigns Citing Encounter Of Ex-HNLC Militant

Amid sporadic violence in Shillong, Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Sunday resigned from his position citing the encounter of former HNLC militant, Chesterfield Thangkhiew.

In a letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Rymbui expressed shock and proposed for a judicial enquiry on the encounter.

“I hereby express shocked to the incident where (L) Chesterfield Thangkhiew was killed following the raid of police at his residence exceeding the lawful tenets of the law. Considering the gravity of the situation, I would to request you to relieve the Home (Police) Department from me with immediate effect,” the letter read.

Shillong witnessed widespread violence on Sunday including a police vehicle being set of fire. Protestors pelted stones and reportedly took away the weapons of the fleeing police personnel.

A large crowd also gathered at the residence of the late ex-HNLC militant today afternoon. Many were also seen holding placards in solidarity.

Additionally, vehicle-borne protestors were also seen who went to various parts of the city.

Meanwhile, in view of the violence, the state government has imposed a total curfew from 8 pm tonight. The order shall remain in force till 5 am of August 17, 2021 or till further orders.

The state government also suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours starting from 6 pm in four districts.

The four districts are – East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi Districts.

On Friday, the surrendered militant was shot dead in retaliatory firing by state police.

His home was raided in connection with IED blasts across the state recently. Upon entering the house, he allegedly wielded a knife and attacked one of the constables, after which he was shot down in retaliation.

Thangkhiew was the former general secretary of the banned outfit. He had surrendered in 2018 before Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.