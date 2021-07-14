NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: IED Blast At Police Reserve In East Jaintia Hills

By Pratidin Bureau

An IED explosion took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at the police reserve of Khliehriat in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

As per reports, the explosion occurred at 1.30 am that damaged a wall of one of the police reserve buildings.  However, there were no injuries or casualties reported.

Khlierhriat is nearly 90 kilometres away from Shillong.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui stated that an investigation is underway and a bomb squad unit from Shillong has been called to collect further evidence.

A case has been registered in this connection.

