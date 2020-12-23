Meghalaya Impose Entry Ban Of Travellers From UK

After the emergence of a new variation of coronavirus in United Kingdom, the Meghalaya government has prohibited the entry of all visitors from the United Kingdom into the state.

On December 21, the state had opened all the tourist spots as per the SOP issued on 7 December.

All tourists who wish to visit the State of Meghalaya will need to mandatorily register on the Meghalaya Tourism App and generate an E-Invite for the proposed itinerary. For more the detailed guidelines – Click here.