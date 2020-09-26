Meghalaya: Landslide Claims Two Women Cricketers

A massive landslide at Mawnei in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya claimed the lives of two women cricketers while three others went missing. The landslide was triggered due to incessant rainfall in the state for the last six days.

Bodies of cricketers Razia Ahmed and Ferozia Khan were reportedly recovered from the debris. Razia Ahmed played for the state at the national level.

East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtynger said that efforts are on to rescue the missing persons.

Meghalaya Cricket Association general secretary Gideon Kharkongor said Razia had represented the state in various national-level tournaments since 2011-12.

Meanwhile, two workers engaged by the police in clearing the debris at their quarters in Shillong died on Thursday.

Landslides were reported from several areas across the state and PWD workers were pressed into service to clear the debris.

A portion of the Riangdo-Bamil road, at Mawshynrut- Thaiem and the Mawshynrut-Hahim road were damaged affecting traffic movement in West Khasi Hills district.

South Garo Hills remained cut off from West Garo Hills since Thursday after the Dumnikura wooden bridge located on NH-62 directly connecting the two districts got washed away.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also took stock of the situation that has aroused due to the ongoing heavy rainfall across the state.

Reportedly, several roads and bridges have been severely damaged due to the rainfall.

The chief minister commented, “Incessant rainfall has taken place in the last few days due to which many roads and bridges have been affected”.