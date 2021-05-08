Meghalaya: Lockdown In East Khasi Hills Extended Till May 17
The lockdown in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district has been extended by seven days till May 17, informed Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.
The decision has been taken in view of the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state.
Below are few new guidelines issued for the extended period –
Related News
- Banks and post offices will be allowed to open with limited employees.
- Home delivery will continue.
- Construction works will be allowed in sites where employees/labourers stay within the premises. However, no one will be allowed to move out of such premises. Necessary instructions will be issued to employers by the DCs.
- Shops selling essential commodities will continue to remain open with strict SOP. The government encourages such shops selling essential items to remain open during lockdown with close understanding with the Government and their respective shnongs.
- Class 12 exams will be postponed again and the Education Department will issue the notification.
- Weekend lockdown will also continue throughout the state from 10 pm of every Friday up to 5am of every Monday.