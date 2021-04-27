Meghalaya Makes 7-Day Quarantine Mandatory For Returnees

By Pratidin Bureau
Meghalaya Bans tourists entry
In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, all Meghalaya returnees from other states will have to undergo mandatory seven-day quarantine even if tested negative, the state government announced on Monday.

Talking to reporters, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the state is witnessing a high positivity rate in recent times, hence all returnees must be quarantined for a period of seven days even if tested negative on entry.

“We are seeing that more returnees have tested positive and close to 65 percent of them have tested positive. In order to ensure that we contain the spread, strong advisory is being issued to the returnees to stay isolated for seven days even if the test came out negative, because they have the potential to spread,” he said.

On Monday, Meghalaya reported 130 fresh COVID cases and one death. The active caseload stood at 1,403.

