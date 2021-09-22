NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: Man Commits Suicide After Killing Wife, 6-Month-Old Baby Rescued

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

In a shocker from Meghalaya, a man in a West Khasi Hills village reportedly committed suicide after killing his wife in their residence.

Both of them resided in a rented house in Mawaiaban near Siejlieh village. They were identified as Rosemary Lyngkhoi (26) and her husband Bose Kharbani (25).

The incident came to light after neighbours heard their 6-month old baby crying continuously till the morning hours of Tuesday. They then informed village authorities, who immediately alerted the police.

After reaching the house, the man was found hanging from the ceiling and his wife lying lifeless on the bed.

Later, the baby was taken to Civil Hospital Nongstoin for medical attention.

The motive of the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

