Meghalaya: Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar Tests COVID-19+

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19
0

Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar has tested positive for COVID-19, informed Director of Health Services (MI), Dr. Aman War, Meghalaya.

 Dhar is the third cabinet minister of the MDA government who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. War told reporters on Thursday that the department has taken note of all people who had come in contact with the minister.

Related News

Delhi Gold Smuggling Case: NIA Conducts Raid in Guwahati

PM Modi Arrives Ahmedabad on a 2-day Gujarat Trip

Gauhati High Court Seeks Affidavit from NRC Coordinator

CM Sonowal Pays Tribute to Oct 30 Blast Victims

“Contact tracing is being conducted to categorise as to who are high risk and low-risk contacts of the minister,” he said.

Earlier, two ministers – Alexander Laloo Hek and James K Sangma had also tested positive for COVID-19. While Sangma had recovered from the viral infection Hek on the other hand is still undergoing isolation.

You might also like
Regional

Assam govt. issues guidelines on school bag weight

Regional

Sikkim Registers 1,670 Cases of COVID-19

National

All is not well with CJI case

Top Stories

Maintain Social distancing until vaccine found: CM Sonowal

National

West Bengal Extends Complete Lockdown Till Aug 31

Regional

AJYCP Activists Arrested While Marching Towards Janata Bhawan

Comments
Loading...