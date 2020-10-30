Meghalaya: Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar Tests COVID-19+

Urban Affairs Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar has tested positive for COVID-19, informed Director of Health Services (MI), Dr. Aman War, Meghalaya.

Dhar is the third cabinet minister of the MDA government who tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. War told reporters on Thursday that the department has taken note of all people who had come in contact with the minister.

“Contact tracing is being conducted to categorise as to who are high risk and low-risk contacts of the minister,” he said.

Earlier, two ministers – Alexander Laloo Hek and James K Sangma had also tested positive for COVID-19. While Sangma had recovered from the viral infection Hek on the other hand is still undergoing isolation.