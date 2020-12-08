Meghalaya: Night Curfew Extended Till Dec 15

The night curfew in West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya under Section 144 CrPC has been extended by another week to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The night curfew imposed between 10 pm to 5 am has been extended in the district from December 8 to December 15.

However, this order will not be applicable for medical teams and officials on Covid-19 duty, MeECL, Public Health Engineering and Public Works Department, police and armed forces, Fire and Emergency Services, Civil Defence and Home Guard volunteers.

Food and Civil Supply department, PDS wholesale/dealers and FCI staff, Tura Municipal Board, Telecom, Telegraph Communication and IT services, NIC, media, wholesale and retail pharmacies, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Telecom Services have also been exempted from the service.

Besides, these services shall strictly comply with all protocols and procedures, including social distancing, limiting of field staff to the barest minimum and other advisories of the Government in the Health and Family Welfare Department without fail, the order stated.

Movement of vehicles carrying essential goods, security forces, medical equipment and shops for repair of trucks on highways are exempted.

However, drivers and attendants of the vehicles shall be subject to medical screening as per laid down protocols.