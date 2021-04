With a resurge in COVID cases in Meghalaya, night curfew has been enforced in East Khasi Hills district from 10 pm to 5 am daily with effect from today under Section 144 of the CrPC.

All shops, establishments, restaurants and bars will shut down by 9 pm as per an order by the District Magistrate.

Meghalaya recorded 26 new COVID cases on Monday, out of which 18 were reported from East Khasi hills. The active caseload now stood at 193.