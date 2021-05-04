Meghalaya: Night Curfew Time in East Khasi Hills Revised

The East Khasi Hills District Magistrate has revised the timing of the night curfew in the district in view of the rapid rise of COVID-19 cases. The new timing will be effective from 8 pm to 5 am daily which will come into force from Tuesday (May 4).

For effective containment measures to slow the spread of COVID–19, all shops and establishments in Shillong Urban Agglomeration shall remain closed by 7 pm daily with effect from May 4.

This order however exempts pharmacies and pharmaceutical stores which will open as per an existing order. Petrol Pumps are permitted to open till 10 pm, and home delivery of food items is permitted till 10 pm.

Meanwhile, the State Home (Political) Department in an order issued on Monday, has declared that all offices (Central, State, Private, Banks, Post Offices, etc.) in Shillong Urban Agglomeration areas shall close by 4:30 PM daily.

The offices shall also remain closed on Saturdays with effect until further order.

The Meghalaya government has also informed that the burial or cremation of any person who died of COVID should take place on the next day within 2 pm.