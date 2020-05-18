Meghalaya now COVID-19 free

Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

Meghalaya has become COVID-free state as the lone active case was tested negative today, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Monday.

Earlier in a tweet the Chief Minister said that a test was done today on the active case which tested negative. The patient is declared recovered, he said.

Second Retest of the lone active case (positive patient) was done again, and the test has come out negative. The patient can be declared as recovered. — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 18, 2020

Speaking to reporters he said Meghalaya is COVID-19 free state at the moment. And he said that the State government is not taking things lightly.

As of now a total number of samples send for testing is 3207, the total number of samples which is negative is 2083 and the number of samples whose result is awaited is 311.

So far a total number of 6565 people who are stranded in various parts of the Northeastern region and other parts of the country have returned to the State, Sangma added.