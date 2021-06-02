Meghalaya: NPP MLA Accused Of Rape, FIR Filed

An FIR has been filed on Tuesday against Thomas Sangma, an MLA from Meghalaya’s National People’s Party (NPP), after being accused of rape.

As per a report, the victim alleged in her FIR that she was raped by Sangma on several occasions at her residence and at Shillong’s Magnum Hotel.

“He has been raping me on the pretext of getting married from January 2020 till 17 April 2021,” the victim stated.

The victim said she and her friend were invited at the Magnum hotel early last year. Sangma offered them alcohol, after which she fell unconscious.

“My friend and I drank the wine, and we spent some time in the hotel. After consuming the wine, I felt sleepy and became unconscious,” she said.

The victim mentioned that Sangma had raped her on that day. She was unable to file an FIR as she was threatened. Moreover, Sangma promised to marry her, she said.

Sangma also said he would divorce his wife soon and marry her.

“Therefore, with a genuine trust, I agreed to have an affair with him, but I never knew that he was blabbing only to satisfy his lustful desire and to have sex with me on the pretext of getting married,” the victim said in her statement.

She also alleged that she got pregnant and Sangma asked her to abort the baby.

Further, the victim said she had been staying with Sangma and on April 17, he left her.