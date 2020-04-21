MEGHALAYA | One more tests positive for Covid-19

Meghalaya on Monday reported one more positive case for Covid-19, bringing the state tally to 12 including the first coronavirus patient in the state who died on April 15.

“One of the family friend of the positive patient has also been tested positive. The person is already in quarantine centre. The total number is at 12. One deceased and other 11 are stable,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on Twitter.

The first Covid-19 positive patient of the state – a 69-year-old senior doctor of a Shillong-based hospital – died on April 15, while six members of his family, including his wife, tested positive for the disease.

Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the 69-year-old founder of Bethany Hospitals, died at 2.45 am in the morning, a family member said.