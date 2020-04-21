Top StoriesRegional

MEGHALAYA | One more tests positive for Covid-19

By Pratidin Bureau
File image
357

Meghalaya on Monday reported one more positive case for Covid-19, bringing the state tally to 12 including the first coronavirus patient in the state who died on April 15.

“One of the family friend of the positive patient has also been tested positive. The person is already in quarantine centre. The total number is at 12. One deceased and other 11 are stable,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on Twitter.

The first Covid-19 positive patient of the state – a 69-year-old senior doctor of a Shillong-based hospital – died on April 15, while six members of his family, including his wife, tested positive for the disease.

Dr John L Sailo Ryntathiang, the 69-year-old founder of Bethany Hospitals, died at 2.45 am in the morning, a family member said.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Regional

Breaking | 4 Assam Rifles jawans martyred in ambush with NSCN (K) in Mon

Top Stories

ACS topper Maria Tanim in kidnapping case

Regional

Centre Rolls Out Red Carpet For 2.5 crore Bangladeshi Hindus

Regional

Mizoram tea set for auction debut

Regional

Koch-Rajbongshi Calls 12-Hour Assam Bandh on Sep 20

Top Stories

Assam officials hiding wards

Comments
Loading...