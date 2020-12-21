Meghalaya Opens Doors for Tourists

The Meghalaya government has opened its doors for tourists after a gap of nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With tourists already flocking at the entry points of Meghalaya, the Tourism Department has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all tourists visiting the state.

The Umling Facilitation Centre in RiBhoi district has been inaugurated by the Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong along with State Minister H Dohling and other dignitaries. Tourists from different parts have already started to check in at the Facilitation Center.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 took to Twitter to express his happiness.

“#Meghalaya reopens for #Tourism today & our tourists have already checked in at the Centre,” Conrad Sangma tweeted.

The tourism department has therefore notified a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all tourists visiting Meghalaya from outside the State. The State Government has also made it mandatory for all the tourists to register on the Meghalaya Tourism App and generate an E-Invite for the proposed itinerary.

The E-Invite can also be generated on the website of Meghalaya Tourism at

https://www.meghalayatourism.in/

Rules for Registration on the Meghalaya Tourism App

All tourists who wish to visit the State of Meghalaya will need to mandatorily register on the Meghalaya Tourism App and generate an E-Invite for the proposed itinerary. The Meghalaya Tourism App is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store on the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xlayer.meg.gov.tourismfor Android and https://apps.apple.com/in/app/meghalaya-tourism/id1524458250 for iOS. A valid Photo ID card needs to be uploaded on the Meghalaya Tourism App including that of other members who are traveling in the group. Members traveling together can register and generate one E-Invite. It is mandatory to book at least two nights’ stay (Either Hotel/Home stay/Guest House) for the first two nights and declaration of the complete itinerary for the E-Invite to be generated. If the tourist is staying as a guest of any family or friend in Meghalaya, then the tourist shall declare the full address and contact details of the family or friend and the complete itinerary for the E-Invite to be generated. The services of Registered Tour Operators listed on the Meghalaya Tourism website at the link https://www.meghalayatourism.in/plan-your-trip/tour-operators/ and the Meghalaya Tourism App, can also be used to obtain an E-Invite. The E-Invite with the QR Code will have to be produced to the officials at the Entry Points to the State by each tourist along with the Valid Photo IDs. The process of entry is contactless whereby the tourist can display the E-Invite with QR Code on the mobile phone or a print out of the E-Invite with QR Code. An original copy of the COVID Negative report as per para 7 of this SOP has to be also produced by the tourist at the Entry Point.

Mandatory COVID Negative Report