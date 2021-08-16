Meghalaya Orders Judicial Probe Into Former HNLC Leader’s Death

The Meghalaya government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who was allegedly killed in an encounter last week.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has also decided to form a peace committee which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

In view of the prevailing law and situation order, the government has decided to extend the ongoing curfew till Wednesday 5 am. In addition, the government has also extended the suspension of the internet for another 24 hours.

CM Conrad Sangma informed that as many as five companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces of BSF and CRPF are being deployed in the city.

