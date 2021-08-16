NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya Orders Judicial Probe Into Former HNLC Leader’s Death

By Pratidin Bureau

The Meghalaya government on Monday ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, who was allegedly killed in an encounter last week.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said that the government has also decided to form a peace committee which will be headed by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong and Cabinet Minister Hamlet Dohling and Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

In view of the prevailing law and situation order, the government has decided to extend the ongoing curfew till Wednesday 5 am. In addition, the government has also extended the suspension of the internet for another 24 hours.

Related News

Foreign Liquor Worth Rs 8 Lakh Seized By Assam Rifles In…

UN Security Council To Discuss Afghan Situation Today

Over 200 Indians Still Stranded at Kabul Embassy: Report

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Meghalaya CM To Help Assamese…

CM Conrad Sangma informed that as many as five companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces of BSF and CRPF are being deployed in the city.

Also Read: Foreign Liquor Worth Rs 8 Lakh Seized By Assam Rifles In Mizoram

You might also like
National

PM Modi, BJP Leaders Pay Tribute To Syama Prasad Mookerjee On Death Anniversary

Assam

“Corona Patients at GMCH Feel Extremely Protected” – HBS

Top Stories

Chah Mazdoor Sangha to stage mass protest on Jan 8

Assam

73% voter turnout in Mizoram, 65.5% in MP

Assam

Rongjuli moral policing case | Police arrests another three

Assam

Apollo Hospitals Guwahati conducts awareness for Liver Diseases