Meghalaya Police Extends Help To Stranded People Amid Distress In Shillong

Meghalaya Police has released a total of 10 helpline numbers to help people who has been stranded in Shillong amid the disturbed situation.

According to reports, Meghalaya Police has requested the stranded citizens to reach out to the numbers for any kind of assistance they need.

Meghalaya Police in their twitter post wrote, “Helpline Numbers for citizens stranded in Shillong. Kindly reach out to these numbers for any kind of assistance,”

Helpline Numbers for citizens stranded in Shillong.



Kindly reach out to these numbers for any kind of assistance. pic.twitter.com/69fc1ujutN — Meghalaya Police (@MeghalayaPolice) August 16, 2021

Helpline numbers provided by the Meghalaya Police are-

SB Control Room

9774618462

0364 2222855

0364-2227050

Police Control Room, East Khasi Hills, Shillong

6009196479

0364-2222214

0364-2222215

0364-2215427

Covid Control Room

6009917414

0364-2226022

0364-2215705

Special DGP of Assam, GP Singh wrote in one of his tweet sharing the helpline mnumbers, “Helpline numbers released by @MeghalayaPolice for the people stranded in Shillong, Meghalaya.”

Helpline numbers released by @MeghalayaPolice for the people stranded in Shillong Meghalaya @assampolice pic.twitter.com/DBM8LaV1Gi — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 16, 2021

The Meghalaya government has decided to extend the curfew till 5 am on August 18, as incidents of vandalism and arson are being reported from different parts of the capital city of Shillong.

The ban on internet services has also been extended for 24 more hours in the state.

The four districts in Meghalaya, where the mobile internet services were suspended by the government are East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi district.

The curfew was imposed in Shillong in the East Khasi Hills district following a massive surge in violent protests in Shillong against the killing of former HNLC leader Chesterfield Thangkhiew.

The Meghalaya Cabinet decided to initiate a judicial inquiry into the ‘killing’ of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew on Monday.

The Meghalaya Cabinet also decided to constitute a peace committee which will be headed by deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, stated a report.