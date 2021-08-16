Meghalaya Police Issues Helpline Numbers For People Who Are Stuck In Shillong

The Meghalaya police have issued helpline numbers for people who are stuck in Shillong following the unrest and ‘total curfew’ that was imposed following yesterday’s violence.

The helpline numbers were shared on Twitter today evening. They are –

SB Control Room: 9774618462/0364-2222855/0364-2227050

Police Control Room: 6009196479/0364-2222214/ 0364-2222215/ 0364-2215427

COVID Control Room: 6009917414/0364-2226022/ 0364-2215705

“Helpline Numbers for citizens stranded in Shillong. Kindly reach out to these numbers for any kind of assistance,” Meghalaya police tweeted.

Kindly reach out to these numbers for any kind of assistance.

Notably, this comes after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to help Assamese people who are stuck in the state.

A Twitter user today tagged CM Sarma and sought his help as his wife and 4-year-old are stuck in Meghalaya due to the curfew that was imposed following the violence that took place yesterday.

CM Sarma retweeted the tweet and asked Sangma to take necessary action on the matter.

“My wife and 4-yeard-old son are stuck in Shillong. Unable to find any secured way out. Several other people from Assam are also stuck in Shillong. Please help. The situation is getting worse,” Hrishiraj B, the tweeter user tweeted.

Replying to the tweet, CM Sarma tagged Sangma and said, “For your information and necessary action @SangmaConrad.”

For your information and necessary action @SangmaConrad https://t.co/MuvCWAnlqD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 16, 2021

Moreover, Assam police had urged people of Assam to not travel to Meghalaya due to the deteriorating law and order situation.

“Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues,” DGP GP Singh tweeted yesterday.