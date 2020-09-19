Meghalaya Registers 112 New Covid-19 Cases

Meghalaya registered 112 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 4,557.

East Khasi Hills district, under which Shillong falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 87, followed by West Garo Hills (18) and Ri-Bhoi (four).

A total of 46 people have been cured of the disease on Saturday.

With two more deaths today, the covid death tally stands at 36.

Meghalaya currently has 2,038 active coronavirus cases while 2,483 people have recovered from the disease so far.