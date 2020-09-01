Meghalaya registers 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,433, said Health Department official.

Two elderly persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 have also died due to co-morbidity issues, pushing the coronavirus death toll to 12 in the state, he said.



Of the 65 new cases, 52 were reported from East Khasi Hills district, 5 cases from West Garo Hills, 4 cases from East Garo Hills and 2 cases each from South Garo Hills and Ribhoi district, Health Services Director Aman War said.



Seventy-three other patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the state to 1,235, War said.



Meghalaya currently has 1,186 active COVID-19 cases, he said.



East Khasi Hills district, of which state capital Shillong is a part, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 839 of which 209 are armed forces personnel, War said.



Over 84,000 samples have been tested till date for COVID-19, he added.