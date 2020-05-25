Meghalaya Registers Another Case of COVID-19, Total 15

Meghalaya registered another confirmed case of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 15. The new case which was reported to be positive also returned from Chennai along with the 14th case, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted on Monday.

The Chief Minister in a tweet said, “Another person who had travelled from Chennai along with the 14th case has turned out to be COVID19 positive. The person was in isolation since the day of arrival. Person is presently in Resubelpara under institutional isolation and medical observation.”

He further informed that the last two cases have come from the Erode District of Tamil Nadu and they were in the same institute there.

It may be mentioned that so far, Meghalaya has registered 15 COVID cases (2 active, 12 cured, and one deceased).