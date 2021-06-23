Meghalaya: Remaining Papers For Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled

Meghalaya Minister in-charge Lahkmen Rymbui on Wednesday announced that the remaining papers of Class 12 boards that were to be conducted have been cancelled.

Keeping in view the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, the re-examination for those students have missed the HSSLC and SSLC examinations earlier this year will be conducted by mid July.

The papers comprise computer science, statistics, vocational studies, and western music.

“These papers are minor papers and marking will be done according to MBOSE parameters which may be internal exams, based on practical exams or computing the paper which they have already done,” Rymbui was quoted as saying in a Shillong Times report.

“There are about 74 Class X students who missed some papers and around 34 who missed all the papers,” he further said to the news daily.

Morevoer, the results for Class XII (HSSLC) exams will be declared before July 31.