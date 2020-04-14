Meghalaya Reports 1st Positive Case of COVID-19

Meghalaya reported its first COVID-19 case after a doctor tested positive of the infection. The patient is a 69-year-old doctor at Bethany Hospital in Shillong.

Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek confirmed the case on Monday saying that the hospital has been sealed indefinitely and the doctors and staff have been quarantined.

Having a detailed discussion with the state chief minister Conrad K Sangma, the health department directed the commissioner to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

The hospital has been turned into a quarantine center and the other staff have been put under isolation for 14 days.

Hek also directed the health commissioner to identify all the patients the 69-year-old doctor had handled during the last two weeks.

In view of the confirmed COVID-19 case in Meghalaya, Government has imposed 48 hour curfew in Shillong and Nongpoh. Cabinet will meet tomorrow to review the situation. Video message of Conrad Sangma on COVID-19

Family members of the patient would be put under home quarantine, Hek said.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya chief secretary M.S. Rao in a press release informed that a 48-hour curfew has been promulgated from 6 am of Tuesday in Shillong and nearby areas.

The chief secretary requested the common people to cooperate and restrain from coming out of houses to enable health officials to take appropriate remedial measures.

All the patients who had visited Bethany Hospital on or after March 22 were requested to register themselves by calling 108.

An emergency cabinet meeting has also been called on Tuesday to review the situation.

In a video clip, shared on his Twitter handle, chief minister Conrad Sangma also requested the citizens of the state not to come out of their homes in the next 48 hours.

He also requested all the citizens to call at 108 if they had visited Bethany Hospital in the last 20 days.