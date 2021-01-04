Meghalaya: Rijiju Inaugurates 2 Sports Facilities

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday inaugurated the football ground and athletic track in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong.

The minister unveiled the athletic track at the SAI (Sports Authority of India) Training Centre in the premises of North Eastern Hill University.

In a tweet, by the PIB, Meghalaya, the minister said that, “the whole of Northeast gifted in the field of Sports; Recalls international level players from the region”.

In a bid to develop the sports infrastructure across the state, the minister said, “Meghalaya is one of the finest locations in India. The SAI centre can be termed as high altitude centre. Normally such centres are temporary but this very centre can be a permanent one and athletes can come here to get used to high altitude training”.

The minister further said that, “The eight States of Northeast can contribute 25-30% of the total medalists in the Olympics. I have set a clear target of placing India in the Top 10 by 2028 Olympics,” adding, “Now, emphasis should be given on scouting young talent from the Northeast region”.

As per reports, the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) at Laitkor in Meghalaya would be converted into a sports school and will have 50 boys and girl students selected by Sports Authority of India (SAI) who would be trained by the personnel of SAI.