Meghalaya & Sikkim Guv Get First COVID Vaccine Jab

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
26

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Wednesday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Governor received the first dose of Covishield vaccine today at the Ganesh Das government maternal and child hospital,” a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor did not experience any side effect, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Related News

Meeting On Anti-COVID Measures During Polls In Guwahati

Is Akhil Double Crossing? Hiren Gohain Quits

Karbi Anglong: 31 Injured In Road Accident

Assam Polls: SLPRB Puts Physical Tests For Recruits On Hold

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad’s wife Kamla Devi also received the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. They were administered the first jab of the Cvaccine at the STNM Hospital.

The vaccine is safe and everyone should take it when their chance comes, state Health Minister Mani Kumar Sharma quoted the governor as saying in a PTI report. 

You might also like
National

India to switch to world’s cleanest fuel from Apr 1

Sports

Rohit scores 1st Test century as opener

Regional

Assam: 25 New COVID Cases, 1 Death

Regional

Bharat Bandh: Normal Life Hits in Assam

National

Indian Army foils infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir; 5 terrorists killed

Sports

Jamshedpur FC hold NorthEast United in a scoreless battle

Comments
Loading...