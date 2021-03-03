Meghalaya & Sikkim Guv Get First COVID Vaccine Jab

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad on Wednesday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Governor received the first dose of Covishield vaccine today at the Ganesh Das government maternal and child hospital,” a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

The governor did not experience any side effect, a Raj Bhavan official said.

Meanwhile, Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad’s wife Kamla Devi also received the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said. They were administered the first jab of the Cvaccine at the STNM Hospital.

The vaccine is safe and everyone should take it when their chance comes, state Health Minister Mani Kumar Sharma quoted the governor as saying in a PTI report.