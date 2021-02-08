Meghalaya Slashes Fuel Price By Rs 2 Per Litre

In a relief for commuters, the price of petrol and diesel has been slashed by Rs 2 per litre by the Meghalaya government effective from Sunday midnight.

This has been done due to the recent hike in prices of petrol and diesel.

“In view of the recent price hike in petrol and diesel in Meghalaya, Government has decided that the rate for both petrol and diesel will be reduced by 2 rupees per litre, effective from midnight of February 8, 2021,” Chief Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted.

The prices in Shillong now stands at Rs 88.85 for petrol and Rs 81.47 for diesel.