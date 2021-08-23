NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: Snatched INSAS Rifles Recovered From Umkhrah River

By Pratidin Bureau

The three INSAS rifles, which were snatched from Shillong police during the Meghalaya violence on August 15, were on Monday afternoon recovered from the Umkhrah river.

The three rifles were recovered by the Search & Rescue Team (SRT) of the Fire & Emergency Services and the East Khasi Hills district police. They were stolen from Mawkynroh-Umshing Outpost by protestors.

As per reports, some youths had informed the police about the location of the rifles through an anonymous letter. Meghalaya police have expressed their sincere gratitude to the Rangbah Shnongs of Mawlai Town Dorbar for their continuous support and also to the youths.

On August 15, a police vehicle belonging to Mawkynroh outpost was set afire at Jaiaw. A group of youths had snatched the weapons of police personnel and took the vehicle (a black scorpio) for a ride before setting it ablaze.

The incident was a display of anger against the alleged gunning down of the former Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew in his residence on August 13 morning.

