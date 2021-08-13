NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya: Surrendered HNLC Militant Shot Dead In Retaliatory Firing

By Pratidin Bureau

A surrendered militant of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) was killed in an encounter in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills early Friday.

The militant, one Chesterfield Thangkhiew (54), is the former general secretary of the banned outfit. He had surrendered in 2018 before Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong.

As per reports, Thangkhiew’s home was raided early morning today in connection with IED blasts across the state recently. Upon entering the house, he wielded a knife and attacked one of the constables, after which he was shot down in retaliation.

Thangkhiew was taken to the Civil Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, two of his associates were taken into custody for interrogation. A firearm, digital documents in his laptop, and mobile phones were also seized, police said.

The HNLC had claimed responsibility for the Tuesday IED blast in a crowded market in Shillong in which two persons were injured.

According to police, Thangkhiew is suspected to the mastermind behind the IED attacks across the state since his surrender.

Last month, an IED attack at a police barrack in Khliehriat left one police personnel injured and some damages to buildings.

Three persons were arrested in connection to the case and two of them gave evidence of Thangkhiew’s involvement in the attack.

The HNLC was formed in 1997 and subsequently declared banned by the Union Home Ministry. Thangkhiew was the outfit’s general secretary till his surrender in 2018.

