Meghalaya to Get 1st De-Addiction Center in NE

In a first of its kind, Meghalaya to have North East’s youth de-addiction center, the foundation stone of which was laid at the New Shillong Township by state Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla.

The centre will be run by KRIPA Foundation through the PPP model with the state”s Social Welfare Department, officials said.

The first youth de-addiction centre in Meghalaya and the Northeast aims to reach out to children and adolescents in the community for early childhood intervention and risks, they said.

Laying the foundation stone on Tuesday, Shylla said there is a need for more NGOs working for the cause of de- addiction in the state, particularly in the affected districts with no facilities for counseling, treatment and rehabilitation of substance and drug users, reported PTI.

Several parts of the Northeast have been grappling with the issue of drug abuse. 

