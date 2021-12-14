Meghalaya to Host 1st Ever Nokrek Festival from Dec 16

The first-ever Nokrek Festival 2021 organized by the Meghalaya tourism department will be held in East Garo Hills from December 16. The two-day event will be held at Daribokgre Playground till December 18.

The festival is being organised by the A’chik Tourism Society. It will be an event full of fun and frolic.

From sports, food, music and cultural activities to adventure, the festival is getting ready to rock ahead of Christmas.

The event is being organised to mark the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the formation of Meghalaya state.

A number of competitions will be held by the A’chik Tourism Society during the two day festival.

There will be an exhibition of various items. There will also be games for children so that it could attract the kids as well.

The traditional sports of Meghalaya, Archery, will be an attraction of the festival.

Singing competition and dancing competition will also be organised at the event.

There will an ‘Inter-Village Tug of War’ competition where a number of villages across Meghalaya will participate.

The other competitions to be organised on the occasion include citrus rating competition, Ziplining cooking competition and traditional music competition.

To promote adventure activities, the organisers have planned mountain biking and trekking & camping during the festival.

