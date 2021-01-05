Top StoriesRegionalSports

Meghalaya To Host National Games In 2022

By Pratidin Bureau
58

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that despite the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic is optimistic that the36th National Games, would be in Goa this year and in Meghalaya next year.

“My Ministry would give full support to the National Games when they would be held in Meghalaya. Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma), being a sports lover, is really giving all his efforts to hold the games next year,” Rijiju was quoted saying in an IANS report, adding that he would do everything to promote sports in the northeastern states.

Rijiju addressing the press during inauguration ceremony of two events said that the schedule of the games has been postponed several time due to the pandemic’s outbreak and works related to infrastructure and other facilities were affected.

