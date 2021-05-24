Meghalaya To Receive 10,000 Vials Of Remdesivir

The Meghalaya government informed that it would receive 10,000 vials of Remdesivir.

The Centre has allocated 22.17 lakhs vial of the antiviral drug to all the states and union territories.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, DV Sadananda Gowda on Sunday informed that Meghalaya will get 8,000 vials of Mylan Remdesivir and 2000 vials of Dr. Reddy’s Remdesivir.

Remdesivir is an antiviral injectable drug that is used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Due to its high demand, it is not easily available in the market.

Manufactured in 2014 to treat Ebola, the injectable drug has been used to treat SARS and MERS.

In 2020, it was reused for COVID-19 treatment.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya started its inoculation drive for the 18-44 years from May 14. A total of 42,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were ordered for this purpose.

The state on Sunday reported 803 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 29,681.

The death toll rose to 459 as 24 more people passed away since Saturday afternoon.

At least 553 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 21,542.

The state now has 7,680 active cases with over 5 lakh COVID tests conducted in state.

