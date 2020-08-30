Meghalaya To Reopen 3 Tourist Spots

Meghalaya is all set to reopen three tourist spots from September 1,2020. However, only local tourists will be able to visit these places.

Moreover, the spots – Elephant Falls, Ward’s Lake and Lum Nehru Park – will have to strictly follow health and safety protocols.

Aimed at easing the restrictions imposed on the people of the state due to the pandemic, the decision was taken last Friday by the government after a detailed discussion.

Cabinet minister AL Hek reportedly reacted to this decision by saying that tourism in the state must be given a chance. He also assured that the said places have to maintain the protocols necessitated by the contagion.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had earlier tweeted in this regard by saying that the “government has decided to re-open Ward’s Lake, Lum Nehru Park & Elephant Falls from 1st September, 2020 for local tourism in accordance with health protocols and SOPs laid down by the Govt”.

It must be mentioned here that Meghalaya’s tourism has gone for a beating due to the pandemic.

A tourism-centric state, the lockdown, by reducing the tourist footfall to zero, has also impacted Meghalaya’s overall economy.