Meghalaya to Reopen for Tourists from September 1

Meghalaya government will restart its tourism from September 1, announced Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Announcing the decision of resuming its tourism sector, the chief minister said that fully vaccinated tourists can visit the state from September 1.

The Government decided, that the tourists who are unvaccinated or vaccinated with a single dose will have to produce a negative RTPCR/TrueNat/CBNAAT report valid only if they have tested within 72 hours before their arrival at the entry point.

Local tourists from within the State that are fully vaccinated/vaccinated with a single dose will be allowed to visit any location in Meghalaya for tourism purposes, the Chief Minister further stated.

#Meghalaya will restart its tourism from 1st September 2021 with the following protocols:



1. Fully vaccinated tourists will be allowed to visit Meghalaya for tourism related purposes from 1st September, 2021. @kishanreddybjp @tourismgoi @meghtourism pic.twitter.com/vGX2Fx5GTB — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) August 26, 2021

The Cabinet took this decision resuming the Tourism that was paused for at least 4 months.

Moreover, the Meghalaya cabinet also decided to re-open the schools and colleges from 1st September.

Sangma said that schools for Classes IX to XII will be opened in both rural and urban areas. However, there will only be online classes for students of Classes I to V and school visits for Classes VI to VIII as far as urban areas are concerned, he said, adding that in rural areas, there will be only school visits for Classes I to V and Classes VI to VIII will also be open.

