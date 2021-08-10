Meghalaya to Reopen Religious Places from August 16

Meghalaya is all set to reopen religious places from August 16 after a gap of 16-month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Meghalaya government has now finally allowed places of worship to open doors to people.



According to reports, the state has not even vaccinated 50 percent of its population and still has more than 4000 active Coronavirus cases.



However, the state government has decided to ease restrictions by allowing religious places across the state to reopen from August 16. Reportedly, the decision was made during a review meeting, which was chaired by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.



While addressing the media personnel, Deputy Chief Minister in-charge Health and Family Welfare Prestone Tynsong stated that all places of worship and religious places will be allowed to reopen with effect from August 16. He added that they arrived at this decision after receiving requests made by the concerned stakeholders, and after getting inputs from all the district administrations.



He, however, added that there will be a limit on the number of people being allowed to attend religious places or places of worship, which should not be more than one-third.



Speaking further on this, Tyson stated that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and notification (in this regard) will be issued by the chief secretary within a few days time from now. He further urged people to abide by the COVID protocols, and requested all religious organizations to ensure the SOPs are strictly adhered to.

ALSO READ: India Registers Lowest Cases of COVID-19 In 147 Days