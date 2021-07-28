Meghalaya To Set Up Police Outposts Along Border With Assam

[bsa_pro_ajax_ad_space id=12]

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced that a number of police outposts along the inter-state border with Assam will be set up.

He reiterated that the state government has finalised several locations for the same.

CM Sangma however said that setting up of these outposts in “sensitive area” along the border will depend on the talks between the two states.

“But we will set up the outposts in the areas where there are no disputes,” he added.

He asserted that setting up outposts in sensitive areas will lead to “more tension, aggression and differences.”

Further, CM Sangma also said that he has spoken to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on the clash between locals and Assam police at Longkhuli village in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

Both have decided that there should not be any further escalation and should try to maintain peace.