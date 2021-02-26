Meghalaya To Spend Rs 1.45 Cr Annually To Reimburse AIS Officers’ Income Tax

In a first, a special incentive package has been introduced by the Meghalaya government which will reimburse 95 percent of the total income tax payable by the All India Service Officers (AIS) serving in the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, while addressing the media after the cabinet meeting today, said that Meghalaya is the first state in the history of the country to provide such a special package for the all India service officers serving in the state.

“The state government will reimburse 95 percent of the total dues payable by these officers (coming from different parts of the country to work in Meghalaya) to the Income tax department,” he said.

The government will be required to spend Rs 1.45 crore annually for the same, he added.

He further informed that state government employees who are working outside Meghalaya will also be benefitted by the special package.

“This is because our employees, although they are tribals, are bound to pay income tax as they are working outside the state. Therefore, they will also be entitled to the 95 percent reimbursement of income tax,” he said.