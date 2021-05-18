The Meghalaya government has decided to impose a total lockdown in the East Khasi Hills district amid a rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. The state recorded 574 fresh cases on Tuesday.

The lockdown will begin from 8pm on Wednesday (May 19), informed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma through his twitter handle.

“Govt. has decided to impose Total Lockdown in #EastKhasiHills from 8 PM of 19th May, 2021 up to 5:00 AM of 31st May 2021. DC will work with

@MeghalayaPolice to ensure that the lockdown is effectively imposed & also ensure essential commodities are available during the period,” the CM wrote.

Govt. has decided to impose Total Lockdown in #EastKhasiHills from 8 PM of 19th May, 2021 up to 5:00 AM of 31st May 2021.



DC will work with @MeghalayaPolice to ensure that the lockdown is effectively imposed & also ensure essential commodities are available during the period. pic.twitter.com/sctNIIJim6 — Conrad Sangma (@SangmaConrad) May 18, 2021

Meghalaya’s deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong said the COVID-19 situation in the state, especially in East Khasi Hills, is very grim.

“The government has decided to impose total lockdown in East Khasi Hills from 8 pm on May 19 to 5 am on May 31,” Tynsong said.

The Meghalaya government has also authorised Deputy Commissioners in other districts to take appropriate decisions, if need be, in line with the decision taken for East Khasi Hills district on Tuesday.

Meghalaya recorded 906 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 574 are from East Khasi Hills district. The number of recovered cases stands at 470, while the total active cases are at 5,332, out of which 3,076 are in Ekh, 674 in Bhoi.

At least 19 people have died of COVID-19 in Meghalaya in the last 24 hours, of which 17 casualties were recorded from East Khasi Hills district alone, and one each from North Garo Hills and Bhoi.

For the total lockdown in East Khasi Hills, the Meghalaya government has authorized the DCs to work out the details together with the Superintendent of Police to ensure the lockdown is followed effectively.

The DC has been instructed to make provisions for emergency and essential services available to the people of East Khasi Hills and ensure that essential commodities reach all households in the district.