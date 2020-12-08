Meghalaya Tourism To Reopen from Dec 21

The Meghalaya government has decided to reopen tourism for tourists from outside the state starting December 21, 2020, informed Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Sangma in a tweet said, “We are reopening Tourism in Meghalaya for tourists from outside the State from 21st Dec 2020. To ensure the safety of everyone, registration through the @meghtourism app is made mandatory & SOPs are put in place.”

The tourism department has therefore notified a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for all tourists visiting Meghalaya from outside the State. The State Government has also made it mandatory for all the tourists to register on the Meghalaya Tourism App and generate an E-Invite for the proposed itinerary.

The E-Invite can also be generated on the website of Meghalaya Tourism at https://www.meghalayatourism.in/

Rules for Registration on the Meghalaya Tourism App

1. All tourists who wish to visit the State of Meghalaya will need to mandatorily register on the Meghalaya Tourism App and generate an E-Invite for the proposed itinerary. The Meghalaya Tourism App is available on both the Google Play Store and the Apple Store on the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xlayer.meg.gov.tourism for Android and https://apps.apple.com/in/app/meghalaya-tourism/id1524458250 for iOS.

2. A valid Photo ID card needs to be uploaded on the Meghalaya Tourism App including that of other members who are traveling in the group. Members traveling together can register and generate one E-Invite.

3. It is mandatory to book at least two nights’ stay (Either Hotel/Home stay/Guest House) for the first two nights and declaration of the complete itinerary for the E-Invite to be generated.

4. If the tourist is staying as a guest of any family or friend in Meghalaya, then the tourist shall declare the full address and contact details of the family or friend and the complete itinerary for the E-Invite to be generated.

5. The services of Registered Tour Operators listed on the Meghalaya Tourism website at the link https://www.meghalayatourism.in/plan-your-trip/tour-operators/ and the Meghalaya Tourism App, can also be used to obtain an E-Invite.

6. The E-Invite with the QR Code will have to be produced to the officials at the Entry Points to the State by each tourist along with the Valid Photo IDs. The process of entry is contactless whereby the tourist can display the E-Invite with QR Code on the mobile phone or a print out of the E-Invite with QR Code. An original copy of the COVID Negative report as per para 7 of this SOP has to be also produced by the tourist at the Entry Point.

Mandatory COVID Negative Report

7. It is mandatory for tourists to come with a COVID Negative RT-PCR/TruNat/CBNAAT report which will be valid only if they were tested within 72 hours of their arrival at the entry point.

8. The RAT Negative Test is not valid for Tourists who are entering the state.

9. Given the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it is advised that tourists having symptoms should not travel. Such symptomatic individuals, even with a COVID Negative report, will be mandatorily tested at the Entry Points as per the protocols of the Health and FamilyWelfare Department vide Health.No.94/2020/100 dated 27 October 2020 (Copy Enclosed at Annexure I)