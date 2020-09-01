Top StoriesRegional

Meghalaya Violates Unlock 4 Guidelines, Govt Defends

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Meghalaya finds itself on a somewhat sticky wicket over its decision to close all its five entry points for the first week of every month starting from September till November.

The Central government is reportedly peeved with the Meghalaya government as the said decision stands in violation of the Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on August 29.

The Centre, in its latest guidelines, mandated that all restrictions on inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods should be lifted.

It further asked states and UTs not to dilute any of these guidelines issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in any manner.

However, the state government has defended its call. Deputy CM of Meghalaya Prestone Tynsong has reportedly denied defying the orders of the Union government.

He, nonetheless, said that some regulations were imperative to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

While he said that the Meghalaya government respects the guidelines and directions of the Centre, Tynsong reportedly also added that the state government is responsible to safeguard the populace of the state against the pandemic.

He further said that the government hasn’t closed the entry of everything, and that the movement of essential services and transportation of essential goods are allowed.  

