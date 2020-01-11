Meghalaya wants full exemption from C(A)A: Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya wants full exemption from the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma rubbished reports that if the Inner Line Permits (ILP) are implemented in the State, the sixth Schedule will be done away with.

“That is not true at all. There was a simple observation that certain officials and certain political leaders had in Delhi saying that since we have an exemption under Sixth Schedule, why would we need exemption under ILP from the CAA,” Sangma told to the reporters.

Moreover, he added, “There is no question of Sixth Schedule being removed as it is a protecting and privilege given to the people of the state. We are very firm as a government that there is no comprise with the Sixth Schedule.”