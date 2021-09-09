Meghalaya Warns Flood Alert in 2 Assam districts

The Meghalaya administration has issued a letter to the Deputy Commissioners of Kamrup (M) and Kamrup (R) mentioning that the two districts have been put on high alert as there might be a possible flood in the downstream of Umiam River and beyond Umiam Dam for the next two to three days.

In a major announcement, the chief engineer, Hydro Planning and Hydro Construction, Me.P.G.C.L. Shillong, M Rymbai said that at present the water level of the Umiam Reservoir as on September 8, 2021 till 8 am was 3207.42 Ft.

Thus, if there is a heavy rainfall in the catchment area, the radial gates of the Umiam Concrete Dam might need to be opened to release the excess water from the reservoir.

“All persons residing or working in the downstream of the Umiam concrete dam are therefore cautioned against engaging in any activity near the banks of the river Umiam. Since the level of water in the river may suddenly rise due to opening of gates of the dam. However, all efforts will be made to regulate the discharge of water through the gates to the minimum,” the Meghalaya Government alerts Assam further in the announcement.

