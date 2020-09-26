Meghalaya: Worship Places To Reopen From Oct 1

The Meghalaya government on Saturday decided to reopen all places of worship from October 1, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

The decision to open worship sites was taken after a gap of more than six months, and necessary guidelines were issued to ensure safety of one and all.

He also said that the government has laid down a standard operating procedure at these religious institutions, to be strictly followed by devotees, following consultations with various stakeholders.

“The state has decided to allow people to visit places of worship from October 1. Guidelines have been issued for the safety of devotees, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No one will be allowed to enter any religious place without a face mask, and measures have to be taken to ensure people follow hand hygiene protocols and maintain physical distance,” the deputy chief minister explained.

Tynsong further said that deputy commissioners have been asked to regulate activities and tighten norms at the shrines if need be.