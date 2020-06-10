Meghalaya’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 44

Meghalaya reported another confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the state’s tally to 44, informed Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The new patient is a high-risk contact of a 72-year-old person who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19, he added.



The chief minister in a tweet said, “One high-risk contact of a positive patient has tested positive for COVID19 in Shillong. The person is under medical supervision.”



Of the 44 cases, 30 are active while 13 persons have recovered and one has died, he added.



The new patient hails from a village in the Ri-Bhoi district and has no travel history. The entire village has been declared a containment zone, health officials said.



There are at least 13 persons in the village and 16 others in East Khasi Hills district who are considered high- risk contacts of the 72-year-old patient, Director of Health Services, Aman War said.