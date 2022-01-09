Mekliganj: 12 Police Personnel Injured In Clashes With Cattle Smugglers

A clash broke out between the Police and cattle smugglers at the Bangladesh border on Saturday night in which 12 policemen were reportedly injured. The police were attacked as they tried to rescue cows brought to the border area for smuggling.

The incident took place at Ushalpukuri Gram Panchayat under Mekliganj police station last night. Twelve policemen from Mekliganj police station were injured in the incident. The injured policemen were taken to Mekliganj Hospital from treatment.

Police arrested six persons accused of carrying out the attack. Four of them were women. They also recovered 34 cows from the smugglers. Police said a large number of cows were gathered in the border areas for smuggling into Bangladesh.

The Police raided Negaribari area of Ushalpukuri Gram Panchayat at night based on information. When the cows were recovered, they were attacked by the miscreants. The women also allegedly attacked.

The police claimed that they were at first pelted with stones and bricks. After that, they were attacked with bamboo sticks in which Police personnel suffered injuries on their backs. All of them were treated at Mekliganj Hospital.

Cooch Behar superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said that raids will be carried out in this regard. Meanwhile, police force has been deployed in the area.

ALSO READ: Juria: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Land-Centric Clash Between Families