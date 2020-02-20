Melania Trump To visit Delhi Govt. Schools

The US First Lady and wife of Donald Trump, Melania Trump is expected to visit Delhi government schools during the two-day India visit on February 24-25 and see how the Kejriwal government has implemented “happiness classes” in public education.

The First Lady of the US will be visiting the classrooms of Delhi government schools on February 25 and will be greeted by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia during her school visit.

Melania Trump will be attending a “happiness class” in one of the Delhi government schools in which she will be shown how students are taught to co-exist with each other in a harmonious way. She is expected to spend around an hour at the state government school. Her visit will take place simultaneously when US President Donald Trump will be meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The couple will be landing in Delhi on February 24, following which they will travel to Gujarat along with PM Modi where they will participate in a roadshow and will head towards the inauguration of the Motera Stadium in a gala event.

Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad around noon on February 24 for a little less than a 36-hour-long trip. From Ahmedabad, he will travel to Agra before coming back to the national capital for the main leg of the visit.

On the morning of February 25, Trump and the First Lady would be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

From there, they would go to Rajghat to pay homage at the ‘samadhi’ of Mahatma Gandhi. It would be followed by restricted and delegation-level talks between Trump and Modi at Hyderabad House.