Members of Tea Body Protest in Golaghat

Members of All Assam Tea Tribes Students Union staged a cultural protest today at Rangajan in Golaghat.

The members demanded that the day of Shukla Ekadashi of the month of Bhado be declared a government holiday. Karam Puja – one of the most important festivals of the tea community – is observed on the day.

They even took out a cultural rally against the government, and threatened that if their demand is not accepted by the government, the tea community members would give a fitting reply in the upcoming 2021 Assam elections.